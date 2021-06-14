Compared to three metropolises, petrol cheaper in Kolkata

Kolkata: The petrol price in Kolkata is comparatively cheaper compared to that of three other metropolises in the country.



The reason being withdrawal of Re 1 cess by the Bengal government and at the same time the state tax is also comparatively lesser.

When the petrol price skyrocketed to Rs 102.30 a litre, the same in Kolkata was Rs 96.06 per litre.

In Delhi petrol has hit an all-time high of Rs 96.12 a litre on Sunday, while the same in Kolkata was Rs 96.06 a litre. The same in Mumbai and Chennai was Rs 102.30 a litre and Rs. 97.43 per Litre respectively.

While the Diesel price in Kolkata was Rs 89.83 a litre which is lesser than that of Mumbai (Rs 94.39 a litre) and Chennai (Rs 91.64 a litre). But, the diesel price in Kolkata is more than that of Delhi on Sunday. In Delhi, the diesel was Rs 86.98 a litre on Sunday.

This comes when the base price of petrol and diesel was Rs 38.07 per litre and Rs 40.68 per litre respectively. At the central excise tax is Rs 32.90 a litre and Rs 31.80 a litre on petrol and diesel respectively.

In Bengal the state tax on petrol and diesel is 25 percent and 18 percent respectively. The price of petrol and diesel is lesser in Kolkata with such a low percentage of state tax, according to the experts.