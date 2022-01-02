Compared to 2020, footfall in Metro doubles on NY Eve

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro, on Friday, recorded more than double number of footfalls on New Year's Eve in comparison to December 31 2020.



"Metro Railway has carried 3,64,539 passengers on New Year's Eve , i.e. on December 31, 2021. Total 276 services were run on that day," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway.

He said on December 31 maximum footfalls 49,484 were recorded at Dum Dum. Esplanade recorded 27,276 footfalls followed by Rabindra Sadan recording 23,881 footfall, while Park Street logged 15,851 footfall. On December 31, 2020, Metro recorded 1, 46, 123 footfall. However, On January 1, 2022, up to 6 pm the footfalls recorded was 2.12 lakh.

In order to provide better services and ensure passenger safety, Metro had strengthened its security arrangements by deploying extra RPF officers and staff at Park Street, Maidan, Esplanade and Dakshineswar stations.

Regular announcements were made requesting passengers to follow all Covid Protocols with the help of loud hailers and Public Address System at all stations. Station staff also requested commuters to wear masks properly.

Additional booking counters, one each, were opened at Dakshineswar and Esplanade stations.