Comorbid patients faced greater post-Covid complications: Report

KOLKATA: A survey carried out by the Beliaghata ID Hospital says that post-Covid complications aggravated for those patients who had high blood pressure and sugar related ailments before being infected with Covid.



Fatigue, respiratory distress and sleeplessness are very common symptoms the Covid recovered patients faced, reveals the survey.

Survey was conducted on 1,000 patients who recovered from Covid from Beliaghata ID Hospital over a span of one year from April 2020 to April 2021. A questionnaire was prepared for the patients who had recovered from Covid.Out of 1,000 patients who took part in the survey around, 13-14 per cent patients have complained about fatigue, around 11-12 per cent patients suffered respiratory distress.

Around 7-8 per cent of patients faced sleeplessness during night. Beliaghata ID Hospital along with the help of Indian Institute of Chemical Biology had initiated the process of conducting a survey on post-Covid scenario in the state in August last year to prepare a comprehensive data about those, who had suffered from various other ailments after recovering from Covid.The data collected from the survey will also help the government to assess the ground-level situation if there is any Covid wave in future.

The survey also reflected the socio-economic condition of the people, who have lost their jobs following prolonged sufferings. The survey was carried out in all the districts both in the rural areas and in cities. Four expert doctors from Beliaghata ID Hospital were roped in for the project.

According to a senior health official, many people across the state have recovered from Covid but are still suffering from chest related issues, neurological ailments and other diseases.

Many of them are also visiting various post Covid centres for health check-ups, while some prefer to undergo treatment at home.