Commuters stage stir at Khanyan Rly Station

kolkata: Protests erupted at Khanyan railway station on Tuesday morning after commuters got angry over the cancellation of trains on Howrah-Bardhaman line. This had led to chaos as trains were cancelled and passengers were stranded for hours.

The protesters have been demanding for more special trains as lesser trains are causing delays in the Howrah-Bardhaman mainline. A similar protest had taken place on Monday and the Eastern Railway was able to resolve the matter in a span of four hours since its eruption. The Chief Public Relations Officer of Eastern Railway Eklabya Chakraborty had said that

this delay and shortage is occurring because of the ongoing work on a third line in the route. He said that people were informed of the same. "After the work completes, the

line will increase mobility

and speed of the trains operating in the line," Chakraborty said.