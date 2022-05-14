Commuters slog as local train services halt for 3 hrs

KOLKATA: Commuters in Howrah-Bandel section were inconvenienced on Friday as local train services remained suspended for 3 hours due works in the third line between Magra and Bandel. Works have been initiated on Friday and will continue for two weeks.



Eastern Railways had earlier announced that train services would be suspended for a few hours in the morning. Around 68 EMU local, 12 mail and express trains will remain suspended for 14 days. Train services were suspended in Howrah-Bandel section for three hours and it will continue for two weeks from May 13.

The decision has been taken to close train services due to interlocking works on the third line in Bandel –Mogra. Around 68 trains which ply through the region will be cancelled. More than 12 long distance trains including Howrah-Malda, Howrah-Joynagar Express have also been cancelled. In addition to that, three express trains, two MEMU and two local trains have been diverted. Many other trains have been rescheduled.

Sources said that 18 Up and Down trains each in Howrah-Bandel section have been cancelled. One Up and Down train each has been cancelled in Howrah-Bali and Howrah-Memari line. In Howrah-Burdwan main section, 3 trains in Up and Down were cancelled as well. Two trains in Bandel-Katwa and 4 trains in Bandel-Naihati sections have been cancelled.