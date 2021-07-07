Commuters block spl train at Chengel Stn

KOLKATA: Passengers intensified their agitation demanding resumption of local train services at Chengel railway station on Tuesday.



The protestors blocked a special train for essential staff. Commuters, who used to come to Kolkata from different places including many employed as domestic workers, had staged the protest. The protest started at 10. 45 am. People blocked the tracks resulting in some violence on the station premises. RPF and GRPF personnel went to the spot and disbursed the mob.

"The agitation continued for half an hour. The essential staff train services came to a standstill during that period," said an official of South Eastern Railway. In June, people also blocked railway lines in the Sealdah Division (north and south section) demanding resumption of local train

services. The protesters pointed out that due to suspension of local train services they are unable to go to their workplace and are marked as absent in the attendance register. They should be allowed to train meant for people working in the essential service sector (including health workers, police, BSNL, High Court and media personnel).

A total of 1246 suburban trains in Howrah and Sealdah Division have remained cancelled since May 6 after a new set of restrictions were imposed by the state government to combat the spread of COVID-19. 1100 local trains were run in Howrah and Sealdah Division by Eastern Railway.

About 146 local trains were run in the Howrah Division by South Eastern Railway. Last year, local train services were closed for nine months (from March 23 to November 10).