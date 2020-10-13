Community Puja in city curtials cost to help 75 Amphan affected families

Kolkata: A community Puja in South Kolkata has curtailed its Durga Puja budget for handholding 75 families at Hingalganj in North 24-Parganas who have lost their livelihood after being badly affected by super cyclone Amphan.



Samaj Sebi Sangha at Ballygunge will provide vocational training or financial assistance to ensure that at least a single member from these families can earn a livelihood.

"We will be holding our 75th year Puja this year and have unanimously taken the decision to reach out to 75 families with assistance from a local NGO who has been working in Hingalganj and its adjacent areas after the cyclone Aila had hit Sunderbans in 2009. The families hailing from village Sardarpara who have been identified are among the worst hit and we have vowed to stand by them till they are capable of earning a living on their own," said Arijit Maitra, general secretary of the Club.

The club had reached out with relief materials to various places in Sunderbans post Amphan and was struck by the plight of these families who lost everything in the fury of the cyclone.

The women may be provided training in sewing or making handicraft items, agriculture or other vocations as per their interest. Financial support may be provided for repair of damaged fishing boats and other requisites.

Artist Pradip Das has conceived the theme 'Setu' (bridge) in accordance with the idea of standing by these families. The breaking of embankment with saline water inundating Sunderbans and gradual restoration will be depicted through the theme.