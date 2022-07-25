Community policing launched in Jhargram

KOLKATA: In order to provide an option for self employment to the local people which in turn would encourage them to shun their tendency of resorting to petty crimes and illicit liquor distillation, Jhargram district police has started a community policing initiative named 'Srijan'.



High-priced, low gestation period mushroom cultivation has been undertaken under this initiative.

"There are several factors behind choosing mushroom cultivation which includes its low gestation period of cultivation and providing quick source of income to people, the cash and food crop having a good local demand as it is one of major diet of local population (majorly tribes) and minimal input cost but substantial profit. Moreover, it is very easy to cultivate mushroom that does not require skilled and hard labour,"a senior official of Jhargram district police said.

Presently as per guidance of Superintendent of Jhargram police district Arijit Sinha, two centres have been initiated under Gopiballavpur police station, where 16 people have been engaged and Nayagram Police station that involves 10 people. The pilot project initiated has employed 26 people in total from different families. It gives approximately Rs. 7000-8000 per month per person on an average yield of mushroom at these two places. This model shall slowly be replicated across the district.