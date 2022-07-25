Community policing launched in Jhargram
KOLKATA: In order to provide an option for self employment to the local people which in turn would encourage them to shun their tendency of resorting to petty crimes and illicit liquor distillation, Jhargram district police has started a community policing initiative named 'Srijan'.
High-priced, low gestation period mushroom cultivation has been undertaken under this initiative.
"There are several factors behind choosing mushroom cultivation which includes its low gestation period of cultivation and providing quick source of income to people, the cash and food crop having a good local demand as it is one of major diet of local population (majorly tribes) and minimal input cost but substantial profit. Moreover, it is very easy to cultivate mushroom that does not require skilled and hard labour,"a senior official of Jhargram district police said.
Presently as per guidance of Superintendent of Jhargram police district Arijit Sinha, two centres have been initiated under Gopiballavpur police station, where 16 people have been engaged and Nayagram Police station that involves 10 people. The pilot project initiated has employed 26 people in total from different families. It gives approximately Rs. 7000-8000 per month per person on an average yield of mushroom at these two places. This model shall slowly be replicated across the district.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Neeraj Chopra seals historic silver24 July 2022 8:00 PM GMT
'Party has no links with the money recovered by ED'24 July 2022 7:33 PM GMT
Take Partha to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar: HC24 July 2022 7:32 PM GMT
I'm not a member of any political party, says Arpita24 July 2022 7:32 PM GMT
Building collapse in Mustafabad leaves one dead24 July 2022 7:30 PM GMT