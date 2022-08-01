Committees plan grand themes for Durga Puja pandals

KOLKATA: From paying tribute to legendary singers to highlighting popular tourist places, the Puja committees in the city have put out grand themes to create a unique experience for the people this year.



Every year the Puja organisers and theme makers decide on fresh and creative ideas for their committees.

The effort is not only to make it attractive to the visitors but to make a place in the list of one of the best Puja for the year.

But in 2020, the celebrations had to be scaled down because of Covid induced pandemic.

In December 2021, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) accorded the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) status to Kolkata's Durga Puja. Ever since then the committees had decided to magnify the scale of celebration and create something unique this year. Keeping this in mind, the Bhowanipore Durgaotsav Samiti decided on paying tribute to the legendary singers—Bappi Lahiri, Lata Mangeshkar and Sandhya Mukhopadhyay—whom we have lost this year. The theme is going to be Suranjali.

"We will be creating an auditorium-like structure with stage and musical instruments. There will be karaoke and live events for people to enjoy while remembering the legends," a senior Puja organiser Subhankar Roy Chowdhury said.

The Puja organisers of Jodhpur Park Durga Puja have decided to focus on the smaller tools used to make bigger machines utilised by humans in day to day life.

"The aim is to highlight the importance of the tools used to run a life. The pandal will be decorated with such items," the general secretary of the Puja committee Sumanta Roy said.

Meanwhile, Sree Bhumi Sporting Club Sharadotsav will bring in Vatican City to Puja pandal. Through this theme, they want to expose people to popular tourist destinations around the world.