Committee to look into filling up of teachers' vacancies in colleges

Darjeeling: A four-member committee has been constituted to look into the various issues pertaining to filling up of vacancies in colleges with existing guest faculty stated Education minister Partha Chatterjee.



The minister convened a meeting with representatives of different colleges and universities of North Bengal at Uttar Kanya, the branch secretariat located near Siliguri. Later talking to the media Chatterjee stated that the state government is in the process of filling up vacancies in colleges with existing guest faculty.

"However, there are certain problems. Some have less than 55 per cent marks. Some have been paid by the colleges by cash and not through banks which is necessary to prove their tenure as guest lecturers. However, the government has initiated the process of regularising the guest faculty who fulfil the prerequisite qualifications. A four-member committee has been set up to look into these issues," stated Chatterjee.

There are around 8,500 guest teachers in the colleges of the state. Out of this, the documents of around 6,500 have already been scrutinised. There are problems regarding the remaining 2,000.

Regarding the appointment of Vice-Chancellor of Gour Banga University, Malda, which has fallen vacant with the V-C having resigned in November, last year, Chatterjee said: "Earlier there was a problem with Raj Bhawan on this issue. The problem has been resolved. Very soon we will appoint a temporary V-C. The search committee has already initiated the process of recruitment of the V-C who will then take over."

The minister also added that the representatives of different colleges and universities of North Bengal were asked to voice their problems in the meeting. "Many talked about the appointment of principals in different colleges. We have told them that no teacher in charge but principals will be appointed at the earliest wherever there are vacancies. Interviews will be conducted for the same at the earliest," stated Chatterjee.

The minister further stated that there are 73 colleges, 8 government colleges and an engineering college in North Bengal. "I have told the authorities to ensure that classes are held regularly and that excess student are not given admission. There are ample opportunities with a large number of colleges hence there should not be an imbalance in student strength. It should be rationalised," the Education minister said.

During the day the minister visited Hakimpara Balika Vidyalaya, Ghugumali Uccho Vidyalaya and Netaji Girls High School in Siliguri. He interacted with students including the ones appearing for the ongoing board examinations. While exchanging greetings, he cautioned the students appearing for the board examinations against adopting any unfair means during examinations. "We will take stringent action against any student found guilty of adopting unfair means or leaking question papers. If a student is found guilty, he or she will be barred from appearing in the examination for the next four years," warned the minister.

The minister is currently on a tour of North Bengal. Earlier he was in Darjeeling to attend a function of the Sherpa Development Board.