Commissioner of Railway Safety inspects Joka-Taratala metro route

KOLKATA: Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) Abdul Latif Khan on Thursday inspected the Joka-Taratala metro route in Kolkata, in a step forward for the commencement of commercial services, an official said.



Trial runs on the 6-km route, which is the first phase of the Joka-Esplanade Line of Kolkata Metro, started in September, he said.

Passenger services will start after a clearance from the CRS, he added.

Several parameters like speed check, time taken between stations and various safety-related issues were checked during the trials before the inspection, the Metro Railway official said.

There are six stations in the first phase of the line -- Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakherbazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar and Taratala. Work is underway for the remaining part of the line, which will eventually connect Esplanade at the heart of the city to the southwestern suburbs.

At Esplanade, the Joka Line will meet the North-South corridor and the East-West Metro, according to the plan.

Metro services in Kolkata are at present available on two routes -- the North-South Line between Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhas, and the East-West Line between Sealdah and Salt Lake Sector V.