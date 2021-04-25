Commission asks pvt hosps to reserve 60% beds for Covid patients

Kolkata: West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Saturday issued a fresh advisory to the private hospitals directing them to reserve 60 per cent of the overall beds for the treatment of Covid patients.



In its advisory number 25, the WBCERC stated that only 40 per cent of the total beds would be meant for the treatment of non-Covid patients. The advisory mentioned that new rules would not be applicable for the private hospitals which have already been requisitioned by the State government for Covid treatment. "All the clinical establishments in the private health care sector would be segregating 40 per cent of the total sanctioned beds including daycare beds for the emergency non-Corona treatment like dialysis and emergency surgeries. The remaining 60 per cent beds of the sanctioned set up would be dedicated for Covid treatment," reads the advisory.

The Commission in an earlier advisory asked the private hospitals to postpone all non-emergency surgeries for next week. The WBCERC also pointed out that if any private hospital already allotted more than 60 per cent of its bed capacity for Covid treatment, then there must not be any reduction in Covid beds already dedicated for the treatment.

The WBCERC also appreciated the initiative taken up by the hospitals to increase the capacity of beds in the face of a sharp rise in the number of Covid cases. "The Commission has noticed that the majority of the clinical establishments have already enhanced their Covid bed strength to cope up with the present situation," reads the advisory.

The WBCERC has already directed the private hospitals to shift their OPDs from the main building. They have also been asked to open Satellite Centres as an alternative infrastructure to accommodate patients with mild symptoms.