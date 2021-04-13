Comments on Sitalkuchi: TMC asks EC to ban BJP leaders from campaigning

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation on Monday met the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and demanded strict legal action including criminal proceedings against Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and saffron party leaders Rahul Sinha, Sayantan Basu, Arjun Singh, Saumitra Khan and Suvendu Adhikari and a ban on their political campaign in the state for the remaining phases of elections.

TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Derek O' Brien submitted a written complaint to the CEO over the provocative speech made by Ghosh, Sinha and Basu in connection with the death of four persons killed in Central forces' firing at Sitalkuchi during the 4th phase of elections on Saturday.

The delegation also complained about BJP MP Arjun Singh's social media post on Cooch Behar incident claiming it to be false.

Dilip Ghosh while campaigning for his party nominee Parno Mitra at Baranagar on Sunday said that more Cooch Behar-like killings may happen while Sinha said on Monday, "Why did you kill 4, why not 8, CISF needs to focus on it." Basu during an election campaign on Monday said: "Don't try to play too much, I will play the game of Sitalkuchi."

"Shockingly, instead of condemning the acts of violence of CAPF of murdering four innocent people, top brass of BJP has been actively condoning the murder and brazenly suggesting that more innocent lives should have been lost at the hands of the CAPF. Aside from encouraging similar spells of violence in the ongoing polls in state, BJP has also been concocting a false and misleading narrative around the unfortunate incident at Sitalkuchi. The same is appalling, disgraceful and in gross violation of the law," the complaint stated.

It further added that remarks made by BJP leaders are indicative that the Cooch Behar violence was sponsored by BJP and executed by CAPF at their behest.

"BJP appears to have lost sight of the notion of free, fair and fearless polls, while the Election Commission of India watches as a silent spectator," the complaint letter stated.