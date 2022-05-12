'Command Hosp not handing over the apparels of Chaurasia'

KOLKATA: State government on Wednesday alleged that the Command hospital authority is not handing over the apparels of the deceased BJP youth leader Arjun Chaurasia's apparels to the



investigating authority due to which forensic examination is being delayed.

On the issue, the state government has drawn attention of the Calcutta High Court and appealed for a quick hearing on the issue.

The hearing may take place on Thursday regarding the appeal.

Sources informed that after conducting the post mortem, Command Hospital authority submitted the report before the division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj in a sealed envelope.

Later it was found that Arjun died due to hanging and the ligature mark found on his neck was anti-mortem in nature.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Arjun's elder brother Anand Chourasia met the investigating officer at the Chitpur police station. There he talked with the police for almost three and a half hours. Later in the evening, cops went to his house to talk with their mother.

However, police are waiting for the handover process of Arjun's apparels which would be sent for forensic examination.