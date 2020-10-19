Combating dengue: Civic body issues directives

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has chalked out elaborate plans to combat Dengue and other vector borne diseases during the Durga Puja.

The health department of KMC has instructed all borough offices to follow the instructions strictly. A notice in this regard has been issued by Debashis Biswas, chief vector control officer.

The accumulation of garbage around Puja pandals that include discarded materials, plastic cups and earthen tea cups should be cleared without any delay. The bamboos that will be stacked near Puja pandals should be removed.

The KMC teams have been asked to visit the slum areas particularly in wards from where cases of Dengue have been reported. The teams should visit the roof tops of multistoreyed buildings at 7 to 10 days intervals to ensure that the over head tanks are properly covered and no used furniture or used plastic containers and tea cups are stacked there. The teams should collect information about patients suffering from Dengue and report it to the respective borough committees. The teams will visit office premises, hospitals and nursing homes , police stations, markets, construction sites at 7- 10 days interval.

The civic officials have expressed concern as the rain is still continuing and the Alipore Meteorological office has predicted rain during the Pujas. "As Dengue mosquitoes breed in clear water it is essential to clean the containers where water is stored once in a week along with the flower vase and flower pots," officials said.

Biswas urged people to get in touch with KMC if they are found to be suffering from fever and get their blood tested at the Dengue clinics. The blood test is done free of cost. Biswas sought ccooperation of people to for the success of the drive against Dengue.