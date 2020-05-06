Combating Corona: Massive door-to-door surveillance gets CM's pat

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee taking her relentless fight forward against the Corona pandemic which has inflicted gloom and disaster said that the government will conduct the door-to-door surveillance that will continue till COVID-19 is defeated in Bengal.



"The surveillance efforts are ongoing and we will not stop till we together defeat Corona in Bengal," a post by the Chief Minister on her Facebook page on Tuesday read.

She maintained that between April 7 and May 3, a total of 5.57 crore household visits have been conducted by trained ASHA and healthcare workers.

During this period 872 persons with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and 91,515 persons with Influenza-like Illness (ILI) have been identified and given necessary health advice.

Three hundred and seventy-five people have also been admitted to different health facilities.

Sixty-two of them have tested positive for COVID-19, and have been treated in the various Hospitals.

Massive door-to-door surveillance has been ongoing since the past one month to identify Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) & Influenza-like Illness (ILI) cases across Bengal, the Chief Minister maintained. She stressed that this herculean effort has been undertaken by 60,000 specially trained ASHA & health workers non-stop for the past 4 weeks. The surveillance gives us early warning signals and is an important proactive step in fighting COVID-19.

Moreover, all the ASHA and healthcare workers who are engaged in this fight against the Coronavirus pandemic have been brought under the Health insurance scheme worth Rs 10 lakhs till May 30.