Colour coded routes for trams to be introduced soon

Kolkata: In a bid to make travel hassle-free, West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) is all set to introduce a dynamic route map with colour coded routes for trams in the city.



"This would make travel easy. It will make way to a technology-based solution for easy and helpful travel," said Rajanvir Singh Kapur, MD WBTC .

The various tram routes in the city have been colour coded just like the tube rail in London or the trams in Toronto etc. The route between Tollygunge and Ballygunge (24/29) has been categorised as 'Pink Line,' passing through iconic Tolly Club, Bhawani Cinema, Tollygunge Police Station, Lake Market, Deshapriya Park, Hindustan Park and ending at Ballygunge Station.

The 'Yellow Line' (25) starts from Gariahat tram depot and ends at Esplanade, trundling through Ice Skating Rink, Park Circus, Nonapukur, Ripon Street, Muslim Institute, Wellington Crossing, Chandni Chowk and ending at Esplanade.

The Red Line (05) originating from Esplanade passes through Bow Bazar, iconic College Street, HatiBagan to end

at Shyambazar.

The Violet Line (18) starts from Howrah Bridge and passes through Chitpur, MG Road, College Street, and extends till Rajabazar depot.

The Green Line (11) starts from Howrah Bridge and passes through Chitpur, Central Avenue, Vidyasagar College, Scottish Church College, Hati Bagan and ends at Shyambazar. The green line is the first half of the violet line and the second half of the red line.

The iconic cinema hall line on Route 36 designated as the Blue Line will start from Esplanade and pass through Mayo Road, Victoria, Fort William, Race Course, and Fancy Market to end at Kidderpore. The route is presently closed for restoration work, following the devastation caused by cyclonic storm Amphan. Many Bollywood and Tollywood movies have been shot in

this route.

"Consequent to the colour coded lines, high quality maps are being put in all tramcars to help the commuters as well as visitors to the city. Such pocket tram route maps will be given complimentary with the Trampass. The maps have been integrated with the website and soon, the tram exteriors will also carry a bit of the colour of the route for easy identification," said Kapur.