Collision between 2 buses at EM Bypass: 12 injured
KOLKATA: Twelve people were injured in an accident on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass at Tapuriaghata crossing in Pragati Maidan area on Thursday night.
The incident took place around 9:25 pm after a private bus of Bagbazar-Garia route lost control and hit another private bus of Baruipur-Barasat route from behind. Due to the collision passengers from both the buses suffered injuries. Traffic cops on duty at the spot rushed the injured passengers to SSKM and Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH). Later the woman who was taken to CNMCH was discharged after necessary treatment. Out of the 11 injured, nine were treated and discharged from the SSKM hospital. Two persons identified as Ajay Pal of VIP Nagar and Gayatri Naskar of Baruipur have been admitted at the red zone of the SSKM hospital trauma care centre. Though police have seized the buses, the drivers of conductors somehow managed to escape immediately after the accident.
