College Service Commission to complete recruitment of 80 principals by February

Kolkata: The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) will complete the recruitment of 80 principals existing in the state aided colleges across the state by February 2021.



The post of principals in 100 colleges affiliated to 12 universities across the state has been lying vacant for a long time. Senior teachers are being deputed to carry out the principal's job which has been posing problems in proper administrative functioning of the colleges.

The WBCSC had sought application against the vacancies in December 2019 and around 105 candidates had applied. After scrutiny 90 candidates have been found to be eligible .

The COVID-19 pandemic since the third week of March and the enforcement of lockdown delayed the recruitment process. The interview process was held in a slow and steady manner in strict abeyance with the health protocols of Covid. Vice-Chancellors from a number of universities in the state were involved in the interview process and 80 of the candidates have been found eligible.

"We will complete the process of panel publication, counselling and recommendation by January- February 2021," a senior official of WBCSC said.

Sources in the Commission said that only four to five odd vacancies exists in the colleges in Kolkata affiliated to Calcutta University. In colleges affiliated to North Bengal University, Vidyasagar University, Kalyani University, Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University and other rural universities there are reasonable number of vacancies. There are some 450 odd state aided colleges in the state. In the last three notifications for principals' recruitment the WBCSC has filled up 270 posts in different colleges.