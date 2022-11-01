College Service Commission seeks list of vacancies from govt-aided colleges

KOLKATA: The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) on Tuesday asked the authorities of the government-aided colleges in



the state to submit requisition against all the vacancies of Assistant Professor and Librarian that have been created/will be created till December 31.

"The colleges have been asked to submit subject-wise details of the vacancies by December 31 so that the comprehensive vacancy list can be computed before releasing the panel," Dipak Kar, Chairman of WBCSC said.

The retirement age of assistant professors was increased from 60 to 65 by virtue of which there was no routine retirement from 2017 to 2021. The retirement of assistant professors started in January 2022. So, the list of vacancies emerging due to retirement, resignation, death, dismissal or approval of a new post by the government has been sought from the colleges.

WBCSC in August had brought out an advertisement in connection with the state eligibility test (SET) for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in Bengal.

Examination will be held in 33 subjects and the scheduled date for SET examination has been fixed on January 8, 2023.

Applications in connection with the SET examination were accepted till September 18 in online mode and over 80000 applications for the post of Assistant Professor were received.

The Test will consist of two papers— Paper I of 100 marks will have 50 objective-type compulsory questions, each carrying two marks while Paper II of 200 marks will consist of 100 objective-type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks.

The time duration for the first and second paper will be 1 and 2 hours respectively.

The WBCSC has taken the initiative of framing question papers on several subjects in the Bengali language barring the Science subjects.

The West Bengal College Service Commission will be setting questions of 15-20 subjects in Bengali this year which will be of immense help to the candidates who have studied in Bengali medium.