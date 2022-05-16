College of Medicine & Sagore Dutta introduces a six-bed respiratory ICU

Kolkata: College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital (CMSDH) introduces 6 bedded Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU) which will help in treating patients suffering from critical chest related ailments. This is for the first time any hospital in the district of North 24-Parganas has come up with this new facility.



Post graduate course in chest medicine discipline has already been introduced at the CMSDH which necessitated setting up of a RICU at the hospital. In the initial level, the RICU has a capacity of only 6 beds but the number will be increased gradually.

A 24 bedded Respiratory Medicine unit had recently been introduced at the hospital. Patients with chest related issues are availing treatment at the respiratory medicine unit. Earlier, the hospital had to transfer critical chest patients to the city hospitals as there was no dedicated treatment facility before the new unit was inaugurated.

But now the critical patients with chest ailments can avail treatment from the dedicated unit.

The setting up of RICU has further boost up the infrastructure. The new infrastructure may prove effective in case of Covid treatment as many of the patients suffer from severe respiratory distress.

Daily Covid infection remains on a lower side in Bengal but there is no guarantee that there will be no surge in the infection in the future.

According to sources, the newly set up RICU will function like a critical care unit as it will be handy for the patients suffering from respiratory distress and chest related critical ailments.

CMSDH has received an infrastructural revamp after the hospital was upgraded to a medical college. It is currently the only medical college in the district run by the state government.

The upgradation of Barasat District Hospital from a district hospital to a medical college is underway and it is expected to operate as a medical college hospital within one year.