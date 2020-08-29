College lodges complaint after names of pornstars appear in merit list

Kolkata: The merit list of Barasat Government College with name of model actor Sunny Leone and pornstars Mia Khalifa, Dani Daniels and Johnny Sins went viral on social media on Saturday. The provisional merit list of English Honours had the names of the four, interestingly the merit list for English honours in Ashutosh College and Budge Budge College had also featured the name of Sunny Leone.



"There is no problem with the merit list that has been uploaded on our own website. Somebody might have uploaded the list and edited it and then circulated the same on the website. We have lodged a formal complaint with the local police station seeking a probe into the matter," said Debesh Roy, Principal of the College.

The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad unit in the college alleged that the act was a deliberate attempt to malign the image of the institution. They have aslo filed a separate FIR in this regard. Sources said that the state Higher Education department has sought a report of the incident from the college authorities of both Ashutosh College and Barasat Government College.