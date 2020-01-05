Colder days ahead: Mercury to slide down further in city as sky clears up

Kolkata: The mercury in the city started sliding down from Sunday, after the impact of western disturbance ceased in the state. The sky, however, remained mostly cloudy throughout the day, with a strong cold breeze continuing to sweep across the city.



The lowest temperature in the city remained at 14.8 degree Celsius, which is one degree above normal. Whereas the highest temperature, recorded at 19.6 degree Celsius, is 5 degrees below normal.

City-dwellers woke up to a misty morning on Sunday, which disappeared with the progress of the day.

The Regional Meterological Centre in Alipore has predicted that lowest temperature in the city may dip further in the next 24 hours. The lowest temperature may remain around 13 degree Celsius, while the highest temperature may climb up to 21 degree Celsius in the next 24 hours.

The relative humidity, meanwhile, may hover between 85-95 percent in the next 24 hours. The temperature may go up after Wednesday.

The weather office also predicted that the mercury may slide down further as the sky gets clear. Some pockets in North Bengal districts may receive slight rainfall in the next 24 hours. There is, however, no prediction of rainfall in South Bengal districts as of now.

The MeT office also said that Darjeeling and some parts of Sikkim may receive light to moderate snowfall in the next 48 hours.

"The sky will get cleared from Monday and temperature will dip further. The sky remained cloudy on Sunday due to excessive incursion of moisture. There may be a cold wave situation in the Western districts of the state in the next 48 hours, while a cold breeze would sweep through various South Bengal districts including the city," a weather official said.