Cold wave to prevail during next few days in city, districts

Kolkata: The Cold wave condition has been sweeping across 12 districts in South Bengal and it will continue to stay for the next couple of days, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore on Friday.



A senior official at the MeT office said that the cold wave condition is prevailing in Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, Hooghly, Howrah, Nadia and Murshidabad. The situation is likely to continue in the next few days.

According to the weather office prediction, the temperature may go down further in the Western districts like Birbhum, West Burdwan, Jhargram, West Midnapore, Bankura and Purulia.

The MeT office on Thursday had issued a cold wave alert in different districts, including the city. The temperature will remain below normal during both day and night.

The city's air was filled with light mist early in the morning hours and it disappeared later as the day progressed. The North Bengal districts were covered with thick mist in the morning, rendering the visibility low in different parts on Friday morning. The lowest temperature in city, meanwhile, remained at around 11 degree Celsius. On the other hand, all the North Bengal districts have already been reeling under winter chill, with many districts recording a temperature under 10 degrees.

"As per the present weather system, the cold wave situation is likely to stay in various South Bengal districts in the next few days, as the northern wind that carries the winter chill has been flowing into the South Bengal districts, without any interruption. It may result in making the mercury dip further in some of the South Bengal districts. In case of the Western districts, the people will witness a cold breeze, particularly in the morning and evening hours," a weather official said.