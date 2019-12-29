Cold wave to continue for next 2 days in city, districts

Kolkata: The chill in the air will continue in the next 48 hours in Kolkata and the state, as the weather department predicted that temperature will increase after Tuesday. On Sunday, the city of joy recorded the lowest temperature of 11.2 degree Celsius.



"There was mainly clear sky with fog/mist in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperature varied between 22 degree Celsius and 11 degree Celsius respectively," pointed out the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.

The cold wave condition is prevailing in Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, Hooghly, Howrah, Nadia and Murshidabad.

The lowest temperature in city was 11.1 degree Celsius on Saturday. However, the temperature in the other districts of the state was slightly lower compared to that of the city.

The lowest temperature in Darjeeling had touched 4.6 degree Celsius on Thursday, while Kalimpong recorded 6 degree, Siliguri 9.4 degree, Cooch Behar 9.7 degree and Balurghat 10.7 degree.

"There is a strong and steady flow of northern wind into the South Bengal districts, which will intensify in the next 48 hours, bringing down the mercury further. As a result, there will be a cold wave condition in both North and South Bengal districts. The city and other South Bengal districts will witness a further dip in the temperature in the next two days," a weather official said.

It might be mentioned that the city-dwellers have already started visiting various places after the onset of winter. Various tourist places in the city including Alipore Zoo, Eco Park, Victoria Memorial and Science City have been witnessing large footfall daily.

The Alipore Zoo has always been one of the major centres of attraction in the city, especially for children, who were seen thronging along with their parents in front of the tigers' cages. Clad in warm clothes, children were seen congregating with their family members in the zoo from the morning.

The zoo authorities hope that the number of visitors will go up in the last week of December.