Cold wave expected to prevail again in city from Saturday

Kolkata: The winter chill might have taken a break from the city on Christmas, but the cold wave condition is expected to prevail again from Saturday after the impact of western disturbance and the pressure trough wears off, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore.



According to the MeT office, various South Bengal districts and some in North Bengal will receive moderate rainfall on Friday. The city is also expected to witness a

light shower due to the impact of a combination of western disturbance and pressure trough.

The city's sky remained cloudy on Wednesday and the situation will continue in the next 24 hours. The lowest temperature in the city was recorded at 13.9 degree Celsius.

"The temperature is likely to go down again from Saturday after the sky turns clear and the impact of the western disturbance wears off. The temperature has slightly gone up in the past few days, after the western disturbance hampered the steady flow of northern wind that brings the cold wave into the South Bengal districts. There is a prediction of rainfall in the state in the next 48 hours," a senior official of the MeT office said.

The districts in South Bengal which are likely to receive moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours are Birbhum, Bankura, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram and others. The city and its adjoining areas may, however, receive light rainfall.

Darjeeling and Kalimpong in North Bengal may also receive moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours.

A trough has been formed between Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand due to moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal. There will be formation of a trough over the neighbouring states of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

Clouds entered into the city as a low-pressure trough formed over Jharkhand. The situation has been further aggravated due to an approaching western disturbance. The city's sky may remain cloudy on Thursday as well.