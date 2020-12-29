Cold conditions to prevail in city

Kolkata: On the last two days of the year, the temperature in the city and its adjoining areas will hover around 11 and 12 degree Celsius and cold conditions will prevail. People in the city woke up to a misty morning on Monday.



The lowest temperature in the city stood at 11.6 degree Celsius on Monday. The city's lowest temperature on Sunday

remained around 11.2 degree Celsius.

In various other South Bengal districts, the mercury dropped below 10 degree Celsius. In the next few days, the people in various South Bengal districts may also witness mist in the early morning hours.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the cold condition would prevail in all the South Bengal districts over the next couple of days.

"The cold wave situation will prevail in some South Bengal districts including Birbhum, Murshidabad, West Burdwan in the next few days. Temperature will also continue to remain under 10 degree Celsius in the western regions of the state. There is a steady flow of Northern wind, which brings the cold air into the state," a senior weather official said.

According to the weather office, the temperature in Darjeeling may also hover around 4 degree Celsius. There is a prediction of snowfall in North India particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh following the impact of western disturbances. Cold wave alert has been issued for many states in North India. As a result, the people of Bengal will also experience cold conditions in the next few days, the weather office said.