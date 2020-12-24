Cold conditions to prevail during Christmas, says weatherman

Kolkata: Though the minimum temperature increased by nearly 3 degrees in the city in the past 48 hours, people will experience cold conditions during Christmas.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Wednesday said cold conditions would prevail in the city and other South Bengal districts during the Christmas.

Meanwhile, the lowest temperature was recorded at 13.5 degree Celsius on Wednesday morning. The lowest temperature in the city stood at 12.5 and 11.4 degree Celsius on Tuesday and Monday respectively

Cold waves will prevail in the districts of Purulia, Birbhum, Bankura, Jhargram, West Midnapore, and Murshidabad.

The lowest temperature will however not increase beyond 14 degree Celsius till the end of December.

Various South Bengal districts witnessed the coldest day of the season last Monday with the temperature in the city dropping below 10 degree Celsius.

People in the western districts of the state felt a cold shiver in the past few days. The city's temperature hovered around 11 degree Celsius last Monday.

"The winter chill is also expected to sweep through the Western districts of Bengal along with a cold wave. The cold condition will prevail in the city and its adjoining districts as well.

People in the state will experience

Christmas amidst chilling cold," a weather official said.