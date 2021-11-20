Coastal dists to get rains in next 48 hrs; mercury to rise in city

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted rainfall in the coastal districts on Sunday and Monday while the city and other adjoining districts may remain partially cloudy in the next 48 hours.



"There will be a change in the weather system in the weekend as there has been a huge incursion of moisture from the sea into the mainland. As a result the temperature started rising from Thursday. The mercury also went up in the night hours giving a pause to the steady flow of cold north winds. The temperature may also go up further in the next couple of days. Some districts in south Bengal may receive rainfall on Sunday and Monday," a weather official said.

The temperature in Kolkata during night has gone up.

The lowest temperature in the city has reached 30.5 degree Celsius from 29.5 degree Celsius in the past 24 hours.

The relative humidity level touched 93 per cent.

The city's temperature will rise further. According to the weather office prediction, a low pressure has been located over the Bay of Bengal and another over the Arabian Sea.

The one that has been situated over Bay of Bengal will move towards Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu coasts in the next 24 hours.

As a result there will be rainfall in some south Bengal districts during the weekend.

Some of the western districts have already seen a drop in the mercury up to 14-15 degree Celsius.

The temperature will also slide up in the western districts also.

The temperature will drop further when there will be a steady flow of cold north wind. The temperature will climb up slightly from Saturday.

During the last week the temperature in the city and other south Bengal districts dropped by nearly 3 degrees.

Most of the North Bengal districts will witness fog early in the morning hours while the sky will remain cloudy in various south Bengal districts.

Kolkata and various other south Bengal districts received rainfall during last weekend leading to a sudden increase in the mercury.