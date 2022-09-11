Coastal dists to get heavy rain in next 48 hrs: MeT

Kolkata: Low pressure over east central and south-east Bay of Bengal will intensify further and turn into a depression on Sunday bringing heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Bengal while various other south Bengal districts may receive light to moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours.



A yellow alert has been issued in the coastal areas and the fishermen have been urged not to venture into the sea in the next two days.

A senior weather official said that there may be heavy rainfall in East Midnapore, West Midnapore and South 24-Parganas. Various other south Bengal districts will receive light to moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours. Kolkata will mostly remain cloudy on Sunday with spells of light to moderate rainfall may occur in various pockets. The MeT office said that discomfort caused by high humidity levels is not going to go away, the official added.

There is no prediction of heavy rainfall in north Bengal. The MeT office said that there may be light rainfall in some districts in the north. There may be thundershowers in some pockets of north Bengal, as per the weather office prediction. People who are planning to shop on Sunday may be disappointed as the rain may play a spoilsport. With only 21 days to go before Bengal's biggest festival starts, people are now planning to utilize every Sunday.

The coastal areas of Odisha, some of the western parts of Bengal may also receive sporadic rainfall. Kolkata, Howrah and various parts of south Bengal will receive light to moderate rainfall on Sunday and Monday. Rainfall may be accompanied by a strong wind measuring around 35-40 kmph, MeT office said.