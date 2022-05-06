Coastal dists likely to get more depression-induced rains

kolkata: Several south Bengal districts received spells of rains accompanied by strong breeze on Thursday afternoon as it was predicted by the weather office earlier. The city's sky mostly remained cloudy in the afternoon hours with no major incidents of rain reported.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has however alerted the coastal districts as they may receive some more rainfall due to deep depression.

A pressure trough has been situated over South Andaman Sea and its adjoining areas which may turn into a cyclonic circulation on Friday after which it may advance towards North West direction.

The cyclonic circulation may eventually transform into a deep depression between Saturday and Sunday.

The weather office is yet to predict whether the deep depression will have any major impact in Bengal and Odisha. Though, all the coastal areas have been alerted.

The districts like East and West Midnapore, some parts of South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas, East Burdwan, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, Jhargram received some rainfall on Thursday afternoon. North Bengal will continue to receive rainfall till May 8 while south Bengal districts may receive rainfall till May 7. Some pockets may however receive rainfall till May 9. The city's sky mostly remained cloudy from the morning. As the day progressed, people experienced sunny days.

The sky again became overcast in the afternoon. There will be no major change in the temperature of the city in the next two days.

According to the weather office, how the deep depression will impact Bengal will only be confirmed after the depression is formed.

"Due to the impact of cyclonic circulation, there will be scattered rainfall in various south Bengal districts. Thunderstorm activities will stop after the low pressure turns into a deep depression," a weather official said.

The city had received the first spell of rainfall caused by the Nor'wester on April 29, after a gap of 58 days.

Rains have given relief to the people from the heat wave situation that prevailed for more than one month in all the western districts and many other south Bengal districts

as well.