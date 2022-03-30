Coal smuggling: Rujira summoned by ED again

kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has again summoned the Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee in connection with the coal scam case. Meanwhile, Abhishek skipped the meeting with the Enforcement Directorate officials in New Delhi on Tuesday, citing personal reasons



The Central agency has also summoned Rujira's sister Maneka Gambhir in connection with the same case. According to sources, Rujira had been asked to appear before the ED officials at the Delhi office on Wednesday.

This is the third time the Central agency summoned Abhishek's wife. Rujira's sister Maneka had been asked to appear on Thursday at the Delhi office.

Earlier, Abhishek was summoned and he had appeared before the investigating officers on March 21.

The Trinamool Congress MP was questioned for almost eight hours.

Abhishek was again summoned by the ED and was asked to appear before the investigating officers on Tuesday. He also informed that if the Central agency demanded documents, then the same would be sent via email.

It was learnt that Banerjee through his lawyer had submitted a letter to the ED director expressing his inability to see the officials for personal reasons.

He will send a 300 page document containing the replies to the queries raised by the ED officials last week during interrogation.