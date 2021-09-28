Coal smuggling: CBI arrests four more

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in coal smuggling case.



According to sources, the accused are close to the prime accused of coal scam case, Anup Majhi alias Lala. According to sources, the

four accused were summoned by the CBI at Nizam palace in Kolkata for interrogation on Monday.

After a few hours of interrogation, the accused persons identified as Jaydeb Mondal, Narayan Kharka alias Narayan Nanda, Gurupada Maji and Nirad Baran Mondal were taken into custody. The Central agency had also conducted raids in several businessmen's offices along with a steel plant and residence of Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) officers.

During the raid, the CBI had seized several incriminating documents. It had been alleged that the accused persons were involved in theft of coal in ECL areas for around the past eight years. The arrested persons are close associates of Anup and assisted him in engaging miners, arranging transporters and selling the illegally excavated coal.