Coal smuggling cases: CBI conducts raids in Kolkata, other cities of Bengal

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted raids in Kolkata and a few districts on Wednesday in connection with coal smuggling cases.

Several CBI teams conducted raids at Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol, Ranigunge and a few other places. Though CBI nabbed Enamul Haque—the prime accused in the cattle smuggling case— none of the accused in the coal smuggling cases were arrested till date.

Despite being issued summons by the central agency, the alleged kingpin of the coal smuggling case Anup Majhi alias Lala did not appear before CBI sleuths. CBI even issued look out notices against few of them. According to sources, raids were conducted at the houses of several businessmen who had connections with Majhi. CBI officials are trying to find out who else is connected with the coal smuggling case. This apart, Income Tax officials conducted raids at the office and hotel of Md. Sohrab along with the house of a businessman at BB block in Salt Lake. It has been alleged that Sohrab runs a money laundering racket behind his fruit business.

Sources informed that the central agency is trying to find out whether Sohrab has connections with coal and cattle smuggling or not. As Sohrab has invested a huge amount of money in the real estate business, CBI sleuths suspect that he invested his unaccounted money in several businesses.

The Income Tax officials also raided the house of a businessman in Salt Lake, who is reportedly involved in cattle smuggling.