Coal smuggling case: CBI moves HC division bench

KOLKATA: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has moved to the division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday, challenging the order passed by the single bench over jurisdiction of CBI probe in coal smuggling case.



Earlier, CBI had conducted raids in several areas in the state searching for the prime accused in the coal smuggling case, Anup Majhi alias Lala. Meanwhile, Majhi had moved the High Court to scrap the FIR registered by the CBI in coal smuggling claiming that the agency does not have the jurisdiction to investigate the matter.

After hearing the matter, Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya last week dismissed the petition and ordered that the High Court would not intervene in the FIR related matter.

CBI can move on with the investigation within the jurisdiction of the Indian Railways and can also summon any person from the state's jurisdiction.

But, before conducting any raid in the jurisdiction of the state government, the investigating agency must seek permission from the state administration.