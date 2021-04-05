Coal smuggling case: Bankura IC arrested

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the Inspector-in- Charge (IC) of Bankura police station for his alleged involvement with the coal smuggling racket.



The IC, Ashok Mishra, was summoned by the ED at its headquarters in Delhi where he was arrested after interrogation.

It has been alleged that Ashok being a relative of Binay Mishra, another accused in the coal smuggling case, knows those who used to receive money coming from the illegal business.

Ashok was earlier interrogated by the ED officers multiple times in connection with the case.

He was again summoned in Delhi for interrogation on Saturday.

During interrogation Ashok reportedly failed to satisfy the investigating officers with his answers. Thus, he was later arrested.

Meanwhile, the prime accused of the coal smuggling case, Anup Majhi alias Lala has been again summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) . The central agency instructed him to appear before the investigating officials on Monday. Bikash Mishra, brother of Binay was arrested by the ED last month.