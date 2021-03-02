Coal scam: One detained

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has detained a man from Siliguri in connection with the coal smuggling case on Sunday.

According to sources, the man was found to have close connection with the kingpin of the coal smuggling racket, Anup Majhi alias Lala.

On several occasions, Majhi had given a huge amount of money to the person in order to deliver it to several people. CBI officials are grilling him to find out the names of those who used to receive money from Majhi.

This apart, sources informed that around 26 businessmen are under scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the coal smuggling case. ED officials till date have already interrogated several of them and conducted searches in various locations. The central agency has come to know that the businessmen had monetary dealings with Binay Mishra, who is still evading arrest.