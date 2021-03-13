Coal scam: Lala's aide in cop net

Kolkata: The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested Randhir Singh—the agency's first arrest in the case after it took over the probe—a close aide of multi-crore coal scam prime accused Arup Majhi alias Lala from Andal in West Burdwan district on Friday night.



The CID immediately after taking over the probe in the case had visited a number of coal mines in Andal and its adjoining areas, and talked with the workers.

The sleuths learnt about the name of Singh during such interactions. However, the latter was on the run to elude arrest.

"We received a tip off that he had come to his own residence at Kajora on Friday night. He was picked up from there. He will be grilled for further leads in the case," a CID official said.

Sources said that Singh has been involved in the coal smuggling in Andal, Pandabeshwar and its adjoining areas since the Left front rule.

He was close to coal mafia Raju Jha and later became a close aide of Anup Majhi after change of guard in

the state.

The CID had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of Ajay Thakur, DIG, CID (Operations) on February 6.