Coal scam hearing on Sept 27

KOLKATA: Delhi High Court on Tuesday fixed the date of hearing in connection with the multi-crore coal scam allegedly involving Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general secretary and his wife on September 27.

Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira had moved the Delhi High Court with a prayer to stay the order of the Enforcement Directorate asking them to appear before it in Delhi even as the alleged offences had taken place in Bengal.

The ED officials had grilled Abhishek Banerjee in New Delhi for nine hours in connection with the coal scam on September 6.

On reaching Kolkata on September 7 night, Abhishek found that the ED had sent another summon asking him to see its officials on September 8. Banerjee expressed his inability to go to New Delhi on such a short notice and sent all the documents the ED officials had asked for. The ED again sent him a summon asking him to see the officials on September 22.