Coal scam chargesheet: CBI names 41 people, including 8 ECL staff

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed chargesheet against 41 persons in the coal scam case on Tuesday at the Special CBI Court in Asansol.



CBI has mentioned the names of eight employees of the Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) including three former General Managers, two security Sub Inspectors along with former Manager (Security), former Chief Manager (Security) and former Manager ECL in the chargesheet. Also the name Anup Majee alias Lala who is said to be the kingpin of the coal smuggling has also been named in the chargesheet as accused.

This apart, names of ten private companies and their owners have also been named in the chargesheet.

Sources informed that among the 41 persons mentioned in the chargesheet who were not arrested will be getting summons for the purpose of the further investigation.

CBI is expected to file supplementary chargesheet in future adding more names in it.