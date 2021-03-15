Coal scam: CBI suspects ECL staff involved

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation, (CBI) in connection with the coal scam case, suspect that the kingpin of the racket identified as Anup Majhi alias Lala had connections with senior Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL).



During investigation the officials of CBI have come to know that the secret reports of lands other than the leased lands, where existence of coal has been found were obtained by Majhi.

After getting the reports, he used to buy those lands before ECL used to approach its owners. CBI suspects that a section of ECL officers are part of the the nexus and used to supply information to Majhi against money. CBI has started finding such lands which Majhi had bought and started extracting coal for smuggling. The central agency may appeal to confiscate those lands. The probe is also on to identify such officials.