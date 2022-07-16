Coal scam: CBI nabs one more ex-GM of ECL

kolkata: The CBI on Friday arrested another former General Manager (GM) of the Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) in connection with the multi-core coal scam case.

The former GM of Pandabeswar area, Subhas Kumar Mukhopadhyay was summoned by the CBI and was asked to appear for interrogation on Friday morning. During interrogation, Mukhapadhyay reportedly denied his involvement.

Sources informed that despite the investigating officers placing some documents related to the investigation which indicates Mukhopadhyay's involvement, he kept on claiming that he was not connected with any sorts of corruption. It is alleged that during his tenure in the ECL, Mukhopadhyay had taken a lot of money from the coal smuggling rackets and kept mum about the illegal practice.

Later, CBI decided to arrest him. Seven people, including a serving and three retired GMs of ECL, were arrested by

the CBI.