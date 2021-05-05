Coal scam case: Gyanwant Singh appears before CBI

Kolkata: Director of Security, Gyanwant Singh early on Tuesday morning appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials in connection with the coal scam case.



Singh on May 1 was summoned by the central agency. The former Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order was asked to appear on Tuesday. Replying to the CBI officials, Singh had requested to grant time in the morning as he is the head of the Chief Minister's security team and hence, he must accompany her at all the times. After the CBI granted his appeal, Singh on Tuesday, at around 6:30 am, reached the CBI office at Nizam Palace. He was questioned for almost two hours. Around 8:30 am, he left the place.

Source informed that Singh was questioned about whether he was aware of the coal smuggling and if yes, then how much information was available to him during his tenure as the ADG, Law and Order.