Coal scam: Binay Mishra granted bail, asked to stay within KMC area

KOLKATA: Calcutta High Court on Friday granted bail to Bikash Mishra, who is one of the prime accused in coal smuggling case, which is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



Bikash, who is the brother of Vinay Mishra, was arrested from Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Later, CBI also took Bikash in their custody in connection with the coal scam case.

As the CBI had found his involvement in the cattle smuggling case as well, Bikash was again taken into custody in connection with the case.

At present, Bikash is lodged at the Presidency Correctional Home.

On Friday, Bikash was granted conditional bail by the Division Bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

Bikash has been directed to stay within the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area. He has been asked to submit his passport to the CBI custody.

The court further directed Bikash to cooperate with the investigation and appear before the investigating officials as and when called for. Also, he will have to be present during the hearing at the Special CBI Court in Asansol.