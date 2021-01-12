Coal & cattle smuggling cases: ED conducts raids at 12 locations

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at 12 locations in Kolkata and its adjacent areas on Monday in connection to the coal and cattle smuggling cases.

Earlier, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at several places including the premises of the BSF Commandant Satish Kumar and few other businessmen, who were allegedly involved in the smuggling racket.

As many as 12 teams of ED officers conducted raids with assistance of the CRPF personnel. The first team raided the house of businessman Ganesh Bagaria. It is alleged that the alleged kingpin of coal smuggling, Anup Majhi alias Lala, invested money through Bagaria.

Another team went to the houses of businessmen Niraj Singh and Amit Singh at Kanaipur's Sashtrinagar situated on the western side of Konnagar Station in Hooghly for their alleged involvement in coal smuggling. They run the business of garments. A raid was also conducted at the house of an ECL employee in Garia.

Another ED team conducted raids at the office of Enamul Haque, the alleged kingpin of cattle smuggling. Sources informed that the money was being invested in Dubai through several businessmen. Though CBI Kolkata is conducting the probe of the coal and cattle smuggling case, ED has registered the case in Delhi and started the probe. ED officials are trying to find out the money trail and how the money was siphoned out of the country.

However, none of the businessmen, who were summoned by the CBI, appear for interrogation. CBI may issue look out notices against them soon.