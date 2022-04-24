Co-branding: Park Street Metro Station gets new look

Kolkata: After co-branding Park Street Metro Station has got a new look.



"Salt Lake Society for Hotel Management, has got the co-branding rights of this station (Park Street Metro Station-one of the oldest and iconic Metro stations of the country)," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway.

He reiterated that Metro Railway has offered 1500 square feet space of the station to this Corporate Group for display of their products.

Recently, a Kolkata-based conglomerate has signed a branding and station naming deal with Kolkata Metro for the branding rights of the Belgachia metro station. The metro station is now called "Theism Belgachia". Belgachia is a prominent stoppage on the North-South corridor of the metro.

This is the first time in the history that the Indian Railways has started signing the private corporations for branding of the metro stations.

Theism Group is known for its Healthcare, Entertainment, Power and Infrastructure businesses.

"So far 10 metro stations have co-branded with different corporate entities. This will increase Non-Fare Revenue for Metro Railway, Kolkata," pointed out the official.