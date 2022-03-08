CNG buses to be run by Puja, order for 50 vehicles placed

KOLKATA: State Transport department is likely to run CNG buses by Durga Puja this year.



"We will run CNG buses in another six months to bring down operational cost and reduce the air pollution," said an official.

It is learnt that the state Transport department had placed orders for manufacturing 50 CNG buses, which will be run across the state. The state Transport department had already introduced two CNG buses in South Bengal recently.

On August 18, State Transport minister Firhad Hakim had inaugurated two long distance dual fuel engine (CNG and Diesel) buses to find out alterative way and avoid suffering losses due to skyrocketing diesel prices in Kasba Transport Bhawan.

The dual engine South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) long distance buses were on a trial basis between Kolkata and Ansansol for two weeks.

The main reason for installing dual engine in the long distance bus is that there is less number of CNG filling stations in the state in comparison to petrol pumps selling diesel.

On August 9, Hakim inaugurated two short distance West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) CNG buses in the city. The two WBTC CNG buses were run on trial basis for one -and-a-half months.

"The trial run has already been done. A company has given the task of engine conversion of the vehicles. It will take time," pointed out the official.

In a bid to reduce pollution, the state Transport department has already introduced electric buses in the city. At present, 80 electric buses are running on the roads. In another one year, 1000 electric buses will be added to the existing fleet.