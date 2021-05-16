CM's younger brother dies of COVID-19

KOLKATA: Ashim Banerjee, younger brother of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, died of Covid at a private hospital in South Kolkata on Saturday morning. He was admitted to the hospital a month back, where he was undergoing treatment. His condition deteriorated from Wednesday evening. He was put on life support and breathed his last on Saturday at 9.20 am.



A pall of gloom descended upon Kalighat as soon as the news of the death spread. Popularly known as Kali, he was loved by all and sundry for his simple and amiable nature, and led a very simple life.