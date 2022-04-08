CM's Relief Fund: Application for aid can be made online soon

New Delhi: The state government will soon introduce a new portal through which applications can be made for seeking assistance from Chief Minister's Relief Fund.



The move is aimed at simplifying the process of availing benefits and fast-tracking the process of extending benefits.

"People from any other state or country can apply for help from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund through this portal, once it is made operational," a senior official of the state government said.

The process of formulating the portal has already started and a meeting in this regard was held at Nabanna on Wednesday. The concerned officials are leaving no stone unturned to launch this portal within this month.

As soon as an application is made, an sms will be sent to the mobile number of the applicant. It will state whether there is any problem with the

application or regarding requisite documents for availing benefit etc.

The process will be user-friendly and will speed up the process for availing of benefits.

Funds from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund are sought for expensive medical treatment, for higher education or for heavy loss in case of any accident or natural calamity and for other cases too.

In the present process, one has to send a letter through e-mail or drop the same physically at Nabanna for availing such monetary assistance.

Often there is delay in clearance with non availability of requisite documents.

The portal will make things easier as the applicant will have an idea of the documents he/she needs to furnish for deriving the benefit.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has always stood by the people in times of need.

It was also announced that Duare Sarkar would be held in between May 5 to June 5.