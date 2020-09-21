CM's North Bengal visit postponed by a week due to inclement weather

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit for districts review meeting to North Bengal has been postponed by a week owing to forecast of heavy rainfall over the next two days due to the low-pressure trough at the Bay of Bengal.



The decision has been taken to ensure that the officers in districts can work to meet the emergency situation instead of attending the Chief Minister's meeting.

Banerjee along with top brass of the state administration was scheduled to hold a review meeting of five North Bengal districts on September 21 and 22. The same has been rescheduled to be held on September 29 and 30, according to a communiqué from Nabanna.

If everything goes as planned, the review meeting of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar will be held on September 29 while the same for Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar is scheduled on September 30.

This was the first district visit of the Chief Minister for a review meeting since the Covid situation prevailed in March. She would be taking stock on the progress of different government schemes to ensure its timely completion. But the visit has been postponed by a week due to the forecast of inclement weather. The Chief Minister will be monitoring the situation from Nabanna.

Rainfall in North Bengal districts has already started and it will intensify from Monday night. There is a forecast of very heavy rainfall in South Bengal districts including Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia, East and West Midnapore, East and West Burdwan. There will be heavy rainfall in these districts from Monday.

The State Disaster Management and Civil Defence department has taken all steps to support people at all vulnerable areas. The top brass of the State Irrigation and Waterways department also held a high-level meeting and concerned officers have been pressed at all vulnerable points besides running round-the-clock control rooms.